Andrew Zimmern's Fridge Hack For Removing That Pesky Brisket Fat

The secret to Andrew Zimmern's hack is that fat congeals when cold, forming a layer at the top of a liquid, making it simple to remove. In this case, the chef's suggestion is to get right in there using the tools with which you were born — your hands — to do this task. That said, if you'd prefer to keep your mitts clean, there are multiple ways to skim fat from brisket liquid, similar to the ways you would for stocks and gravies. You can use a traditional spoon or ladle or even source specially designed fat-skimming spoons and fat separators. If you have a fine mesh sieve, you can also lay cheesecloth along the wire basket, which will help reinforce the straining power for collecting the solidified fat.

If you don't quite have the time to wait overnight and have no choice but to work with still-warm liquid, you can even perform a "cool" trick using a standard metal spoon. Fill the spoon with ice and place it on the surface of your liquid; this will instantly cause the fat to congeal and cling to your tool. Regardless of how you remove it, once you've skimmed off the fat, you can proceed with reducing the liquid left behind, concentrating it into a delicious sauce to serve with your finished beef.