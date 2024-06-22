What's The Taste Difference Between Dandelion And Bee Honey?

Honey is an ingredient with such strength of character, it's hard to imagine substitutes. But vegans, and those with honey allergies, have had to find swappable ingredients like agave, maple and date syrups. And while some dandelion honey is made by bees, you can create or find a version that is a sweetened syrup flavored with dandelion, making it a popular alternative thanks to a flavor profile reminiscent of regular bee honey. If you've had French dandelion jelly, you may already know it somehow tastes like honey, and this is similar.

While the taste of dandelion honey is reminiscent of the traditional stuff, its distinctive character is thanks to the source flower. Unsurprisingly it's often described as floral, but this amber-colored liquid sweetener can even be interpreted as nutty and at times a little bitter (dandelion greens are so notably bitter that they're often used for digestive purposes). Dandelion honey can have tea-like qualities, like notes of chamomile, and even a touch of tartness. Because dandelion honey is made by humans, it is usually also thinner (and mouthfeel impacts flavor, too), while bee honey is naturally thicker and more concentrated, resulting in a richer, rounder body across the board. But for both products, taste can be dependent on other factors.