Can You Freeze Hot Dog Buns For Future Cookouts?

It all begins with a freezer-safe bag. Well, plastic wrap or foil and a freezer-safe bag. You want to make sure to wrap the buns tightly so that they don't lose a bunch of moisture as they sit in the freezer, then put the wrapped buns in the bag, pressing out as much air as you can. If you're stocking up for future cookouts or taking advantage of a hot dog bun sale, then new buns in an unopened bag can go straight from your grocery bags to the freezer.

If you've taken some initiative at the grill and have already toasted the buns or they're already stale, they probably won't freeze and thaw well for hot dog purposes — the lack of moisture keeps them crispy, and they'd probably be better used for bread crumbs. Once in the freezer, the buns will keep for as long as three months, but they will generally taste best if you use them within a month.

The refrigerator, on the other hand, won't treat hot dog buns well. Bread begins to go stale when its starches crystallize and moisture gets into the crystallization — the refrigerator's cold accelerates this crystallization, but a temperature below freezing (like in, say, the freezer) decelerates the process. So, when you need them, frozen buns will be ready for your cookout — so long as you thaw them correctly.