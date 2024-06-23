Is It Safe To Eat Squirrel Meat (And What Does It Taste Like)?

There are a few staple proteins that people around the world commonly enjoy: beef, pork, chicken, goat, mutton, and the entire range of fish and seafood. In certain areas, this list expands to things like reindeer, crickets, kangaroo, bison — and the rising-in-popularity alligator tail meat. But there are meats even beyond that, including those from creatures you might see out and about every day. One of the most notable of these is squirrel.

It may seem odd to a lot of people, but surveys have indicated that around 1.8 million Americans eat squirrel, and there's even a World Squirrel Meat Cook-off in Arkansas that draws tens of thousands of people each year. But is squirrel meat even safe, and what does it actually taste like? The answer to the first question is yes, but the second is a little more complicated. Opinions vary on what squirrel is most similar to, but the closest comparison is typically the meat of another small, furry creature: rabbit.