The Simple Hack To Prevent Syrup And Honey From Sticking To Spoons

Whenever it's time to make a classic honey mustard sauce, it's pretty much a given the honey is going to stick to your spoon. And if it isn't honey clinging to your utensil, its maple syrup when you're making an applesauce spice cake with maple glaze, which makes it difficult to get an accurate measurement of how much made it into the recipe. Luckily, there's a simple hack to prevent this from happening and it doesn't require more than oil or cooking spray.

Coat your spoon with a neutral tasting oil or a non-stick spray before you dip it in your jar of honey or pour a glug of this classic pancake topping onto it. You will find that both honey and syrup will effortlessly glide right off your spoon. If you like the way this trick works when spooning honey into your tea, or maple syrup into your marinades and mixing bowls, you can also use this hack when measuring larger quantities with measuring cups.