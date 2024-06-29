Frozen Veggies Are The Perfect Way To Elevate Boxed Mac And Cheese

Despite all the meal prep ideas and zillions of recipes on the internet that promise to be ready in 30 minutes or less, nothing can really compete with a box of macaroni and cheese. In just ten minutes you can have a hot bowl of cheesy pasta on the table using only one small pot, which makes it a near-perfect meal. You can even customize it with extra ingredients. The only thing missing, really, is fresh vegetables for extra vitamins and minerals. This isn't even an obstacle, however, because you can add all kinds of frozen vegetables, which require zero prep. You don't even need to cook the vegetables first. All you have to do is dump them in while you make the mac and cheese and you've got a well balanced meal ready to go.

What kind of veggies work well with boxed macaroni and cheese? The answer is pretty much anything that tastes good to you, and whatever you have in your freezer at the moment. With that said, there are some classic combinations that work really well.