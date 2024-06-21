The Rules For Mastering Bread-Eating Etiquette

Not all bread — or bread service — is created equal, however. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson says that when it comes to things like toast, there are exceptions to the rules. "The entire piece of toast can be buttered and eaten without breaking it into bite-sized pieces," she said. Continuing, she added, "Hot bread can be buttered all over to allow the butter to melt."

If you're eating bread that's served with any sort of dipping sauce, like oil or vinegar, each place setting should have a plate for dipping. If you're already using your small plate for the bread, it's okay to ask for an extra plate for the sauce. If you're on a date or eating with family and friends, Tannehill Tyson says, "It is acceptable to share the same dipping plate or place a small amount onto your bread plate, then spoon onto bite size pieces."

Also, there are some dos and don'ts if you're eating food with gravy. While it's perfectly polite to eat gravy with your bread, use a utensil. "It is acceptable to 'sop up' gravy with your bread using your fork, never your fingers," said Tannehill Tyson. She then clarified that it's bad manners to "clean your plate" with a piece of bread. The next time you're aiming to elevate your dinner party (and maybe also the rolls themselves), keep an air of decorum in mind so that everyone gets a bite of bread while keeping the event a little extra civilized.