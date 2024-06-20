Paul Hollywood's Advice For Baking The Best Blueberry Muffins

Bursting your blues is a bummer for many reasons. For one thing, you deny yourself and your guests the pleasure of biting into a whole berry and letting it pop in your mouth. But on the more logistical side, it means streaky batter, and blueberries that bleed juices. This adds liquid to your mixture, and the juice can wind up bubbling or burning — and when a ruptured berry is at the bottom, that sticky juice can cement your treats into the tin.

Paul Hollywood's suggestion to stir slowly and cautiously is intended to prevent these possible pitfalls. The thickness of your batter will make a difference in how your berries are incorporated. A thick batter will mean more resistance and as such, more of a chance your berries could break when stirring, as opposed to a thinner batter into which they will more easily mix.

The tricky part with the latter scenario is an increased possibility that they'll sink to the bottom of your muffin. It's important that your batter be the right consistency — not too thick or too loose (think somewhere between pancake and cookie dough) — which will allow you to mix without breaking and reduce the risk of sinkage. You can do this with a rubber spatula, or follow another Hollywood method.