The Simple Orange Peeling Hack That Makes Life So Much Easier

If you enjoy seasonal produce, with the weather turning colder, you may be excited to experience the bright flavors of all your favorite citrus fruits. Beyond taste, foodies after fruits with the most vitamin C are likely turning to oranges this time of year since consuming foods with vitamin C may decrease the persistence of any unfortunate cold or flu symptoms. Yet, while mandarins, oranges, and tangerines are delicious snacks to enjoy at home or on the go, peeling them can be tricky, especially when you're pressed for time.

For easy-to-peel citrus fruits like clementines, getting that pesky skin off with just your hands is quite simple but can still produce lots of bits and pieces of peel. Finding the quickest peeling method for larger, sturdier varieties like classic oranges can also take some trial and error. If you're after a well-rounded peeling method that doesn't involve removing those dry, fleshy white strings or piths, you may just need to turn your fruit inside out. While this particular method isn't necessarily mess-free, all you need to remove citrus fruit from its adjoining flesh evenly is clean cuts accompanied by some resourceful hand work. After cutting your fruit of choice in half, simply turn each half inside out and remove the inner fruit. Before revealing a few important guidelines for using this clever hack, let's get into the details of why this specific peeling method is easy to use.