10 Common Mistakes People Make With Canned Corn

Canned corn is an amazing product to have in the pantry. Like most other canned items, it keeps for a long time, meaning you can purchase several cans when they're on sale, and then store them away to use in random recipes. Plus, just one can will save the day when you're having a veggie emergency and don't have any fresh corn in the fridge. When you need a side dish in a pinch, you can grab a can, pop it open, and you'll get tasty kernels within seconds — all without having to cook.

Despite being such an easy and simple ingredient, canned corn is often misunderstood and misused. It does take a lot to completely ruin a can of corn, but it's also worth knowing how to make the best use of each can. Discover the most common mistakes people make with canned corn, so you don't have to do the same.