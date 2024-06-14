Used Tic Tac Cases Are Perfect For Cute And Compact Spice Containers

Do you love both Tic Tacs and kitchen hacks? You've come to the right place. As a fan of these perfectly pocket-sized candies, you probably have a few containers lying around — or perhaps even have a whole junk drawer full of them. Well, it's time to put them to good use because used Tic Tac cases make cute and compact spice containers.

Tic Tac-sized spice containers come in handy more often than you'd think. We've searched social media platforms and pulled from our own experience to understand exactly how. As a bulk shopper explains on Reddit, "I like to buy my spices from the bulk bins so they come in little bags. This would work really well for me!" And on another Reddit thread, one user asked about the best way to carry spices while camping. The first recommendation? "Empty Tic Tac cases." Plus, if you're a minimalist or have limited kitchen space, Tic Tac cases can easily be up-cycled. And lastly, as a traveler with a taste for particular seasonings, I know firsthand that Tic Tac cases make excellent companions.

So... are you ready to Marie Kondo your spice drawer? If that's a yes, read on for step-by-step instructions on how to repurpose those used Tic Tac cases. And if you don't have Tic Tacs, but still love the idea, fear not. We have backup solutions to store those spices.