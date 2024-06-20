The Absolute Must-Have Ingredients For A Great Batch Of Sangria

When you think about a glass of sangria, the first thing that comes to mind is probably all the fruit floating around. But before you start mixing and mashing, it's important to choose the right wine since that's the base of the cocktail itself. Adam Cass and Carla Lorenzo agree that it's okay to stick to lower-priced wines since you'll be adding extra ingredients. However, don't use any wine you wouldn't enjoy drinking on its own.

"Use tasty but not expensive wines, keeping it at a $10-ish range," said sommelier Adam Cass, who works with Aba's drinks program at the Mediterranean restaurant in the Bal Harbour village at the northern tip of Miami Beach. "Save the good stuff for a special dinner. Domestic Merlot, as well as Garnacha and Tempranillo from Spain, are great options for a red sangria."

"It's okay to use more inexpensive wines if you are using other quality ingredients like fresh fruits and juices," added Lorenzo. "It absolutely makes a difference in what you use because, for cocktails, your drink is only as good as your lowest quality ingredient." She recommends using dry white wines and rosés for refreshing batches of white and pink sangria.