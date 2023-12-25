Olive Garden Sells A Sangria Kit So You Can Make Its Version Of The Cocktail At Home

If you're looking to DIY the Olive Garden experience in your own home, the restaurant chain has you covered to make it a little easier. You can order sauces, house salad, and breadsticks a la carte to take home. You can even ask your server to buy a cheese grater from the restaurant. Olive Garden does not, however, serve its famed sangria to-go.

The takeout menu offers plenty of bottled beers and wines, but Olive Garden's cocktails are noticeably absent. If you want to sip on one of the restaurant's signature beverages, you may just have to dine in — or recreate them at home. Fortunately for those who often find themselves craving a glass of Olive Garden's sangria, the restaurant provides an easy way for you to make it yourself.

One TikTok user shared her experience with the chain's DIY sangria kit in a video. She said that her at-home kit, purchased from the bar at Olive Garden, came "in a sealed bag," and cost $28. Olive Garden sells three different types of sangria, and according to the video, you can purchase any of them to make at home. The apple sangria recipe calls for Primo Amore Moscato, Monin Granny Smith Apple Puree, and cans of Dole pineapple juice.