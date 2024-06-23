The Best Time Of Year For Perfectly Ripe Tangerines

Although tangerines taste best during the fall and winter, it's still important to know the signs of a high-quality tangerine any time of year. Luckily, there are easy ways to recognize red flags when buying fruit at the grocery store. Start by getting familiar with the USDA's tangerine grades.

The grades differ in quality based on appearance, color, and defects. "U.S. Fancy" tangerines are the top grade, boasting a bright orange color, round shape, and no visual defects. "U.S. No. 1" tangerines can have nuanced discoloration, but should still flaunt a bold attractiveness free from major bruising and dryness. "U.S. No. 1 Bronze" allows for color variation and slight bruising. "U.S. No. 2" tangerines may not be perfectly round, but should still only have slight color variation and skin blemishes. "U.S. Combination" is simply a mixture of the characteristics that define numbers one and two. "U.S. No. 2 Russet" permits russeting, which refers to brownish, rough patches on the skin caused by environmental factors. "U.S. No. 3" tangerines have the most visual defects but remain edible. No tangerine considered unsafe for consumption is approved for distribution.

If you have two Fancy-grade tangerines in your shopping cart, opt for the one with more liquid density by weighing them. Purchase tangerines that boast a firm, slightly moist, and blemish-free surface, and avoid those with ashy, dry skin. Tangerines with the stem and leaves intact are signs of high-quality fruit.