How Long Is SPAM Really Good For After You Open It?

SPAM might have a bit of a reputation as a love-it-or-hate-it kind of food, but it's safe to say that many people love it. It hit shelves in 1937, and today, Hormel says that 12.8 cans of SPAM products are eaten every second. That's a ton of SPAM, but what happens if you crack open that can and don't finish all the preserved pork goodness inside?

SPAM is notorious for having a pretty long shelf life, but once the seal is broken, time starts ticking. USDA guidelines suggest that once canned goods are opened, they should be used within four days. Does that apply to SPAM as well?

SPAM can actually last a bit longer than that. If it's stored properly in the fridge, it can be good for between seven and ten days after opening. It's worth mentioning that some sources suggest that it should be eaten within five days of opening, so it might be better to err on the side of caution. Let's look at just what it is that makes SPAM last so long — in and out of the can — and how you can tell if it's safe to eat or if you should cut your losses before making someone sick.