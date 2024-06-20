10 Mistakes An Expert Wants You To Avoid When Cooking Spaghetti

Salting your pasta water is the first step to making good spaghetti. The reason this is important is because the salt from the water is slowly absorbed by the noodles, which gives the pasta a boost of flavor. Salting pasta water is such an easy thing to do, yet at the same time, because it's such a minor task it's also equally easy to forget — especially if you're busy preparing other things for the meal at the same time.

If you forget to salt the water for your spaghetti, the noodles will end up bland. If they are al dente, then all is not lost, since the pasta can finish cooking in your sauce, which will also give it more flavor. But the truth is that if you forget to salt the water, there's no real way to fully infuse those noodles with that salt once they've finished cooking. The real key here, like with any other task in life, is to just try and stay mindful.

That said, make sure you don't oversalt the water, either. A good rule of thumb is that you should add about a tablespoon or so for every 4 quarts of water; be sure to taste the pasta water (in a spoon once it's cooled a bit, of course) to ensure it's at your desired level of saltiness. It's also advisable to use kosher salt instead of iodized salt, as the latter can impart an unpleasant bitterness.