14 Mistakes People Make When Using Garlic

If you look in most kitchens, one of the staples that you're likely to find is garlic. Garlic is used when making many recipes, from garlic knots to spaghetti sauce to barbecue sauce, and so many more. Depending on how much garlic you add to a recipe, it can really pack a punch. But when used in smaller quantities, it can help add a nice flavor. There are many ways to prepare garlic, so there are many ways this preparation can go wrong.

That's right, using garlic isn't as straightforward as you may think. Depending on the specific mistake you make, you could end up changing the way a recipe is supposed to taste or depriving yourself of some of the health benefits associated with cooking with garlic. You may even end up making more work for yourself in the kitchen, which is never a good thing. If you're ready to stop making mistakes when cooking with garlic or want to learn some tips to help improve your recipes, keep reading.