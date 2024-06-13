Costco Is Finally Releasing Its Own Kirkland Brand Sous Vide Egg Bites
From Grey Goose-quality vodka to extra large-sized shampoo and bulk-packaged fiber supplements, Costco's Kirkland brand seems to have it all. Beyond alcohol, toiletries, and medicine cabinet necessities, the beloved value brand is also revered by Costco shoppers for its ever-expanding food selection. Most recently, Costco unveiled its own Kirkland brand sous vide egg bites, according to a Reddit thread in R/Costco.
Sous vide egg bites are handheld poultry provisions that are gently and evenly cooked under water in a vacuum-sealed container. This unique cooking process facilitates a firm and tender texture unique to other cooking techniques such as frying or scrambling. Kirkland's new sous vide egg bites are sold in the refrigerated section, and although they are fully cooked, they should be heated for maximum enjoyment. The newly released Kirkland product has 10 sous vide egg bites in a package and 5 servings. Customers can purchase egg bites with gouda and bacon or a vegetarian-friendly version with egg whites, cheese, and roasted red peppers.
Comparing Starbucks and Kirkland sous vide egg bites
In the spring of 2023, Starbucks' popular sous vide egg bites hit Costco's shelves. So, how exactly do the Starbucks and Kirkland brand sous vide egg bites compare?
According to the Reddit thread, the Kirkland brand sous vide egg bites are slightly cheaper than the Starbucks iteration, but the cost varies by location. Both brands offer variations made with either bacon or red peppers. However, the Starbucks brand bacon egg bites come with gruyere instead of gouda.
When it comes to the nutritional value of the bacon-infused egg bites, the brands have similar numbers, according to a Reddit user who shared images of the new products. Kirkland's sous vide egg bites have zero grams of added sugar, 9 grams of saturated fat, and 9 grams of carbohydrates, while the Starbucks brand has 1 gram of added sugar, 11 grams of saturated fat, and 8 grams of carbohydrates. Both sous vide egg bite brands have 17 grams of protein.
For now, the exact nutritional differences between both brands' vegetarian sous vide egg bites are unclear, but based on the marginal disparities between the bacon-laced iterations, the respective values are likely similar. Kirkland's sous vide egg bites are perfect for busy, on-the-go mornings. However, you can jazz them up with a dash of hot sauce, sandwich them between two English muffins, or pair them with a side of sausage or bacon.