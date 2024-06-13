Costco Is Finally Releasing Its Own Kirkland Brand Sous Vide Egg Bites

In the spring of 2023, Starbucks' popular sous vide egg bites hit Costco's shelves. So, how exactly do the Starbucks and Kirkland brand sous vide egg bites compare?

According to the Reddit thread, the Kirkland brand sous vide egg bites are slightly cheaper than the Starbucks iteration, but the cost varies by location. Both brands offer variations made with either bacon or red peppers. However, the Starbucks brand bacon egg bites come with gruyere instead of gouda.

When it comes to the nutritional value of the bacon-infused egg bites, the brands have similar numbers, according to a Reddit user who shared images of the new products. Kirkland's sous vide egg bites have zero grams of added sugar, 9 grams of saturated fat, and 9 grams of carbohydrates, while the Starbucks brand has 1 gram of added sugar, 11 grams of saturated fat, and 8 grams of carbohydrates. Both sous vide egg bite brands have 17 grams of protein.

For now, the exact nutritional differences between both brands' vegetarian sous vide egg bites are unclear, but based on the marginal disparities between the bacon-laced iterations, the respective values are likely similar. Kirkland's sous vide egg bites are perfect for busy, on-the-go mornings. However, you can jazz them up with a dash of hot sauce, sandwich them between two English muffins, or pair them with a side of sausage or bacon.