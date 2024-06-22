The Controversial Tomato Sauce Ingredient Michael Symon Skips

While he may not use sugar, Michael Symon does use a different ingredient to stave off that biting acidity — he adds butter to his tomato sauce. While this addition did cause a bit of a spirited conversation in the comments of his Instagram post, butter is not as weird an addition as it might sound. This creamy ingredient serves two very important roles in your sauce. First, the milk fats in butter will add a sweetness to your sauce to even out the acidity, and secondly, the butter will give the texture a rich, lush taste in your mouth. To further thicken his tomato sauce, Symon throws in a parmesan rind. This adds a salty and nutty flavor that will separate your tomato sauce from all the rest. Symon finishes his sauce with a sprinkling of chili peppers to round out the flavor and give it a little heat.

If you like the idea of skipping the sugar but still need a little more sweetness for your sauce, try using carrots. Carrots are naturally sweet and can amplify the flavor and cut the acidity of your tomato sauce. Of course, if you are afraid that someone might make fun of you for adding this seemingly nontraditional ingredient to your sauce, don't be. Chop them finely, and they will blend in with the minced onions and garlic, or puree them, and no one will be the wiser.