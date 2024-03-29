Instead Of Tossing Old Tortillas In The Garbage, Fire Up The Oven

From cheesy quesadillas to chorizo-stuffed tacos, tortillas wrap around bold flavors and ingredients like a culinary blanket, offering foodies a mouthful of comforting satisfaction. Delicious and versatile as they are, however, sometimes a recipe only calls for a few tortillas and we wind up with dozens of leftover wraps. Instead of letting them grow fuzz and tossing them out, fire up the oven and use leftover tortillas to make chips.

Baking tortillas in the oven yields a perfectly crunchy, low-effort snack for dipping, snacking, and sharing with friends. Although it's a pretty genius way to reduce food waste by putting leftover ingredients to good use, it doesn't require Michelin-star skills to turn tortillas into chips. All you need to do is use a pizza cutter (or even just your hands) to form the tortilla into chip-like shapes and bake them in the oven until they're crispy and crunchy. Tortillas have an inherently neutral taste, which means you can use your favorite seasonings and herbs to zhuzh them up for an added dimension of flavor. Once you've got your snack fix, you can store your homemade chips in a resealable bag and enjoy them for up to four days. Easy, tasty, and still fresh days later, what's not to love?