The Indonesian Restaurant That Made One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Martinis

The late Anthony Bourdain took audiences around the world to remote corners and travel hotspots with his television programs, exploring the food that made up the cultural backbone of many countries. But Bourdain wasn't only interested in sampling and appreciating the food — he was known to enjoy a couple of drinks as well. And there's one spot in Indonesia that Bourdain claimed had the best martinis outside of New York City.

The Bourdain-favorite martini spot in question is Naughty Nuri's, an Indonesian warung located just north of Ubud. A warung is a usually streetside, modest shack serving up traditional foods in Indonesia. Warungs are frequented by locals, tourists, and expats alike, and over the years, Naughty Nuri's has grown, becoming one of the most popular spots in Indonesia. There were many other restaurants that Anthony Bourdain loved, but what made Naughty Nuri's martini stand out to the famed writer, chef, and tastemaker?