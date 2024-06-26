Use Peaches In Your Next Bruschetta For Even More Summery Flavor

Like all super simple dishes with a scant few elements, the quality of your ingredients makes a big difference here, as you have nothing to hide behind. With that in mind, choose peaches that are firm and unblemished but give a little when pressed, and that have a sweet and pronounced fragrance. At this stage, you'll be able to cut them into tender cubes that aren't too crunchy or overly mushy. If your peaches don't feel sweet or soft enough, you can grill them quickly to concentrate some of those sugars and even add a delicious complementary char (which also brings a smoky summer twist to your salad).

For bruschetta, the bread you choose should be able to stand up to the topping without getting too soggy. Ciabatta, sourdough, or a baguette are all great candidates that are neutral enough not to interfere with your topping. Go for a good quality extra virgin olive oil that adds peppery, grassy notes.

If you're really a lover of the classic Italian bruschetta, there's no need to abandon your tomatoes; they pair well with peaches, so you can combine them — or even swap in some sun-dried tomatoes for a savory boost and textural contrast, too. And if you're not a fan of peach, this preparation is just as satisfying with another fruit of your choosing. Apricots, plums, and nectarines are all great substitutions, but you can even lean toward a tropical vibe with mango or pineapple.