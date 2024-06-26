The Sample Perk That Comes With Shopping At Costco Overseas

There are many benefits associated with a membership at Costco. Along with convenient bulk groceries and beloved private label products (keep in mind it's often claimed that there are some big brands behind Costco's Kirkland products), shoppers also enjoy the abundant free samples that can be found throughout the store. However, Costco members in other countries have even more to love when it comes to free samples, as illustrated by a Reddit thread. According to the poster, a Costco located in Taiwan was handing out samples of a Glenfiddich 15-year single malt whisky. U.S.-based commenters were predictably envious, with one stating, "One of the samples I would definitely hit up 2 or 3 times while there." Another person proclaimed, "Omg. I have not seen this in America."

Elsewhere on Reddit, cocktail samples were dispersed at a Paris Costco location, which led one commenter to state, "The warehouses in Mexico routinely sample spirits." Based on these posts, it appears that Costco locations outside of the U.S. often provide free alcohol samples to customers. This begs the question: why are American shoppers not privy to the same experience?