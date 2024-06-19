The Best Vietnamese Coffee Starts With This Type Of Beans

In today's specialty coffee landscape, you can source Vietnamese Robusta from several companies, including Nguyen Coffee Supply and Blue Bottle. If you can't get your hands on these particular beans, however, you can seek out an option with similar qualities. Speaking with the barista or roaster at your local coffee supplier is a great place to start for guidance as they can likely recommend something well-suited to this preparation, but if you need to make a selection on your own, reach for a bold medium to dark roast that's lower in acidity.

When it's time to prepare, if you don't have a phin filter, there are other methods that will yield acceptable results. A French press delivers coffee with a similarly full body. A concentrated cup from an espresso machine or even a stove-top moka pot will also come close to these powerful brews and pair well with condensed milk.

When it comes to mixing in your creamy element though, you can also opt for a nondairy option like coconut milk, which will give the drink a slightly different flavor that still complements these bold beans. If you want a really refreshing treat, you can even make delicious frozen Vietnamese coffee with just three ingredients, or go for a richer variation made with egg yolks in addition to sweetened condensed milk. By starting with these Vietnamese beans, you have the beginnings of a very delicious beverage, no matter what.