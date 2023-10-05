Make Delicious Frozen Vietnamese Coffee With Just 3 Ingredients

If you're a coffee connoisseur passionate about trying different drinks, you might want to taste-test Vietnamese coffee. It typically uses high-caffeine beans grown in Vietnam, and it's brewed to have a strong flavor with the help of a phin, a metal coffee filter that brews a single cup. The intense taste is countered by the addition of sweetened condensed milk, which adds creaminess to each glass.

While Vietnamese coffee can be served over ice cubes to cool it, you can also freeze it to make a cold, refreshing treat. All you'll need to do to make a frozen variety of the drink is brew your coffee, mix in some sugar, freeze it, and serve it with the condensed milk on top.

Because the brewed coffee will need a while to freeze, you'll want to start prepping the drink a few hours ahead of when you want to actually enjoy it.