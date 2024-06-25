Spuds MacKenzie: What Happened To The Iconic Bud Light Mascot?

Bud Light has taken some big swings with advertisements in the past and not all of them have been major successes. Recently, Bud Light lost its title of top-selling beer in America. Back in 1987, however, the brand attempted to win people's hearts by introducing an adorable bull terrier mascot named Spuds MacKenzie in a Super Bowl commercial.

The cool canine debuted on screens sitting shotgun in a Cadillac, then later playing the drums while a group of "Spudettes" sang all about how the canine's love for Bud Light. The bull terrier was often seen wearing Hawaiian shirts or sunglasses, and always promoting a glass of Bud Light. Spuds MacKenzie even made an appearance on "Live with Dick Clark," where the Spudettes tried to dispel rumors that the pup was a girl.

With all of the publicity, the pooch became massively popular and was later put on promotional ads, posters, and merchandise. But unless you were a fan of Bud Light in the last 80s, you likely missed out on the Spuds MacKenzie craze. Like many other Bud Light ads, concerned parents and critics had issues with ads implying that the cute dog enjoyed drinking alcohol.