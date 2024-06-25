The Best Boxed Penne Pasta Brand Is A Tried And True Classic
Many of us rely on the sauce, veggies, and protein we pair with our penne to give it the flavor, but the noodles themselves can also make a difference. So, unless you're planning to spend some time making homemade pasta dough, grabbing a top-ranked boxed penne brand is key. And to make your job easier, we'll let you in on a secret — the best-boxed penne pasta is the classic Barilla brand.
Barilla is flavorful and doesn't require any tricks of the trade to cook it to the perfect al dente texture. On top of that, it doesn't get soggy when you cook it, which means that it can stand up well to sauces, even if you have leftovers sitting around in your fridge for a day or two. The shape and ridges on the noodles also make it ideal for retaining flavor and holding up to heavier ingredients, such as chicken or other proteins.
And even though Barilla offers twists on their penne (such as tomato and spinach), the plain variety has plenty of flavor without adding unnecessary tasting notes that overshadow your sauce and protein. All that makes this penne an unbeatable choice for pasta night.
What makes Barilla pasta so good
Barilla pasta's great taste and texture come, in part, from the semolina flour used to make it which has a big impact on the texture. This type of flour has a lot of protein in it that gives it a strong texture and holds its shape better when cooked. That makes it ideal for creating al dente noodles that won't collapse under the weight of things like meatballs and sauces.
Another thing to bear in mind here is that the durum wheat used to make the semolina flour in all of Barilla's products is of high quality. That helps ensure that the pasta doesn't let out as much starch, which ultimately keeps the penne from taking on a sticky texture.
Barilla also has a relatively short ingredients list. Besides the semolina and durum wheat flour, it just contains vitamins. The result is that you get pasta with a pure flavor, letting the taste of the semolina shine through. Semolina flour has a nutty flavor, which gets imparted into the noodles and leaves a faintly sweet taste.
Tips for cooking the perfect Barilla penne pasta dish
Now that you know Barilla's blue box penne is the best pick for pasta night, it pays to have a few tricks up your sleeve to cook the pasta perfectly. For one thing, you'll want to make sure to salt the water. Salting helps to enhance the taste of the penne, which means you'll get more nuttiness and flavor from them. Although Barilla's pasta is already made with ingredients that help limit stickiness, salting can further reduce the risk of the penne taking on this texture. That means that you're less likely to get noodles clumping together making it hard to serve, season, and eat your dish.
Another hack for making pasta you need to know is to get a pot that's large enough to hold your penne. A bigger pot helps prevent the pasta from boiling over, but it also reduces the chances of the noodles cramming into each other and sticking together and clumping. Lastly, although you may see people adding oil to their water, you might actually want to avoid this. When you add oil, you can make it harder for your sauces to stick to the penne. That can lead to a less flavorful bite and a pool of marinara sitting in your bowl.
With these tips and tricks, snag a box of Barilla penne and get ready for a delicious lunch or dinner made from the best boxed pasta.