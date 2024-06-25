The Best Boxed Penne Pasta Brand Is A Tried And True Classic

Many of us rely on the sauce, veggies, and protein we pair with our penne to give it the flavor, but the noodles themselves can also make a difference. So, unless you're planning to spend some time making homemade pasta dough, grabbing a top-ranked boxed penne brand is key. And to make your job easier, we'll let you in on a secret — the best-boxed penne pasta is the classic Barilla brand.

Barilla is flavorful and doesn't require any tricks of the trade to cook it to the perfect al dente texture. On top of that, it doesn't get soggy when you cook it, which means that it can stand up well to sauces, even if you have leftovers sitting around in your fridge for a day or two. The shape and ridges on the noodles also make it ideal for retaining flavor and holding up to heavier ingredients, such as chicken or other proteins.

And even though Barilla offers twists on their penne (such as tomato and spinach), the plain variety has plenty of flavor without adding unnecessary tasting notes that overshadow your sauce and protein. All that makes this penne an unbeatable choice for pasta night.