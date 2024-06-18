The Simple Trick For Turning A Sandwich Spread Into Salad Dressing

From greens, proteins, and bread that's been turned into croutons, salads and sandwiches have more ingredients in common than meets the eye. Of course, you'd never put mustard straight on your salad, right? But, with a dash of creative thinking and effort, you can transform most sandwich spreads, like mustard, into a salad dressing.

Sandwich spreads range from sweet and tangy to rich and creamy and everything in between. Their versatility in both flavor and texture makes them ideal for a salad dressing base. The key to this lunchtime magic trick is liquid. Whether it's olive oil, water, or citrus juice, adding a cooking liquid to a sandwich spread loosens up its density and gives it a looser texture that's indistinguishable from restaurant quality or store-bought salad dressings.

If you're a sandwich aficionado, we don't have to tell you that any spice, seasoning, and herb can make its way into a hero, hoagie, or submarine, regardless of the condiment that ties it all together. The same rings true for a sandwich spread salad dressing, ensuring that your options for jazzing it up with flavor are never limited.