What Sets Dry Beer Apart From All The Rest

At first glance, it doesn't make sense to adopt the word "dry" when describing things made mostly from water, like wine and beer. But etymology is weird, and we're just going to have to get on with it. While you've no doubt heard of a dry white wine, the concept of dry beer might be new to you. What does that term mean, exactly? It turns out that what constitutes a dry wine is the same condition that defines a dry beer: a lack of residual sugars, which results in a light body and clean finish. Generally speaking, beers that are considered dry tend to be lagers like Pilsners or hoppy ales like American IPAs. There are also beers that are branded as dry by their brewers.

To get technical about it, a beer or wine is considered dry when it is well-attenuated, that is, when the yeast has done a thorough job of gobbling up all the sugars in the mash and converting them to ethanol and carbon dioxide. This translates to the drinker of the finished product as crispness — a lack of sweetness or an attenuated finish. When it comes to the invention of dry beer, we have the Japanese to thank.