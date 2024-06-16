These Wood Chips Are Unbeatable For Grilling Chicken

This summer, grill your chicken like an expert griller by using the right kind of wood chips. In an exclusive with Daily Meal, Brazilian Grill Master Silvio Correa shared his opinions on how to take grilled chicken to the next level with the right smoke flavor. The expert chef and grillmaster began his own California-based catering company in 2003, followed by a brick-and-mortar restaurant called Silvio's Barbecue in 2008 (which comes highly recommended if you ever find yourself in the Hermosa Beach area). Correa is now a personal chef and owner of TROPICALI Brazilian Kitchen catering company. When it comes to picking the right type of wood to smoke your meats, Correa definitely knows what he's talking about.

Before grabbing the first bag of wood chips you see at your local grocery store, consider that chicken is a lighter meat than steak or pork. Chicken won't need a heavy smoke from dense wood in order to take on the flavors. Correa recommends deciding between a bag of ​apple, cherry, or pecan wood chips, as all three can improve the flavor of chicken.