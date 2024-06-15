Kohlrabi Vs Turnips: What's The Difference?

Where would humanity be without root vegetables? The humble potato has gotten us through hard times historically since they went global from the Americas, and carrots have been around for centuries. But there are others out there like rutabagas, beets, and radishes — and two that probably deserve more attention are turnips and kohlrabi.

Turnips and kohlrabi do share a lot in common; their flavor, texture, and how you'd use them in cooking features a lot of overlap. Both belong to the "brassicaceae" family, but they're in different subgroups: kohlrabi is part of the same species as cauliflower, kale, red cabbage, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts, while turnips are in the same group as bok choy, rapini, and napa cabbage. This is somewhat confusing, as the name "kohlrabi" actually translates from German as "cabbage turnip," and they're often referred to as "German turnips." Despite the naming convention, though, there are plenty of differences, notably in appearance, but also somewhat in nutritional value.