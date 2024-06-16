Give Your Salad A Crunchy Upgrade And Double Down On The Seeds

When you're in the mood for a bright refreshing meal, your favorite salad and salad dressing recipes fit the bill. If you eat salads on the regular, you already have no problem getting your daily dose of vitamins and minerals from fresh-cut fruits and vegetables. Yet even with a plate full of crisp greens and colorful produce, you might have a newfound desire to upgrade your go-to lunch with more protein, flavor, and texture. While you can always add sliced chicken, beans, and shredded or crumbled cheese to your next meal, seeds are a versatile way to boost everyday salads in more ways than one. Instead of adding just one variety of seeds, combine two or more of your favorite varieties for added flavor and nutrition.

In fact, seeds are significant sources of fiber, protein, and fat whereas each individual variety contains varying degrees of important vitamins and minerals. Consuming a few of your favorite seeds at once may not only improve your long-term health but also make the general salad-eating experience more enjoyable. To give your salad more texture, choose seeds with different flavors and sizes. If you typically use sunflower seeds, add a small handful of sesame seeds to the mix for extra crunch. Luckily, depending on what you're in the mood for, there are a multitude of seed combinations worth trying.