Tabitha Brown Explains Why Drool-Worthy Grilled Veggies All Come Down To Texture

When it comes to grilling veggies, one good pick is mushrooms. These are soft, which means that if you're not careful, they can become mushy. This is because they have a high water content. That liquid gets released as the veggies cook, softening them and, if you aren't careful, causing them to go mushy.

Tabitha Brown offers a suggestion for getting around this: "Although mushrooms are technically a vegetable, I think about them, you gotta flip them a couple of times to get the texture right." Another way to avoid soggy mushrooms is by following this unexpected grilling tip: Wait to season them until they're done cooking to prevent moisture from escaping prematurely and making them mushy.

Of course, mushrooms aren't the only veggies you'll want to grill. Zucchini, pepper, onions, and carrots are all a few other options that taste great on the barbie. Brown notes, "With onions, zucchinis, and peppers, you can kind of mix those all together and cook them, just so you get a little bit of char on there, I think that's the best way to enjoy vegetables."

These veggies are a bit more durable than mushrooms and have similar cook times, which is why they can be cooked together. Just note you may still want to rotate these veggies so that they can get an even char. Plus, like mushrooms, they're softer, high-moisture vegetables, so they can get mushy if you cook them for too long.