Costco Water Samples Are A Real Thing, Apparently

When members take a trip to Costco, they may come for the bulk toilet paper, but they stay for the free samples. Even if you don't spend any money at the Costco food court, you will likely leave with a full stomach when your local warehouse is turning out small bites of new and popular food and drink items.

While samples are a great way to test drive a new product before you commit to buying an entire case, not all products need sampling in order to sell. For all the hidden treasures you can find in Costco's frozen foods aisle, the retailer also offers members a wide array of grocery essentials like produce, condiments, and cases of water. Items such as these are such basic necessities that sampling them doesn't seem to be a huge priority — at least, that's what we thought before Costco started giving out samples of water. According to a photo snapped by a Reddit user, one Costco in Los Angeles was spotted offering members small sips of Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Alkaline Water. But if you were hoping these samples would quench your thirst, you might be disappointed by the amount. Judging by the photo, employees were instructed to fill up an already small container less than halfway full, leaving maybe one good sip for members to enjoy.