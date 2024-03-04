Fresh Snow Is The Ultimate Ingredient For Frozen Cocktails (But Be Careful)

A cold cocktail can be satisfying, but there's just something so refreshing about drinking a frozen one. Frozen cocktails are typically made with ice that is blended up with the other ingredients to achieve a slushy consistency. Sometimes the ice is substituted for frozen fruit, or is shaved instead of blended, but have you ever tried using snow? Much like snow ice cream, snow cocktails offer a novel way to enjoy a traditional frozen treat, adding a wintery element to the drinking experience.

While snow cocktails can be tasty, you do have to exercise some precaution when making them, not because they're challenging to make, but because you can't automatically assume all snow is fresh. Depending on the current weather conditions and when and where you retrieved the snow, you may accidentally end up putting ingredients you don't want into your cocktail like traces of black carbon or pesticides. But don't let this scare you — pollutants in snow are generally never high enough to be toxic. Drinking one snow cocktail definitely isn't a health hazard, but it's still in your best interest to use the freshest snow possible.