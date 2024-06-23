Tabitha Brown's Expert-Approved Method For The Best Grilled Veggies Ever

There's something so satisfying and thrilling about enjoying delicious summer vegetables straight from the grill with the perfect char that brings out the veggie's natural sweetness. Whether you serve them alongside other grilling favorites like hamburgers and hot dogs or enjoy them on their own, there are a few different methods you can use to go about getting your best-grilled veggies yet. Vegan cook, best-selling author, and Emmy-award-winning host Tabitha Brown loves her vegetables and gave a few ideas to Daily Meal for how she prefers to grill them.

"I love them straight on the grill, but I also love old school aluminum foil, put it on there, take your fork or knife and poke holes, then lay them on that," Brown shared. Poking small holes in aluminum foil is a great tip — the holes allow smoke from the grill to creep in while the veggies cook on top of the foil. This helps give the veggies that signature smoky flavor, one of the main reasons why we choose to cook them on the grill in the first place!