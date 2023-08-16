The Hardware Store Find That Makes Grilling Veggies Way Easier

Grilling your vegetables gives them such a nice flavor profile. Grilled veggies are the perfect side dish for your summer barbecue, a great addition to pasta, or can even stand alone as their own meal with a protein pairing. And while grilling them is a simple process, you might have noticed it can be challenging to get them off that grill top without squishing or tearing them. There is one perfect solution to adequately removing those grilled veggies: don't use a spatula — use a paint scraper.

Hear us out: This hardware store tool actually resembles a spatula in its shape and purpose. It's meant to get under paint to scrape it off the wall. But since paint is harder to remove than food from a pan or grill, the paint scraper has a sharp edge to aid in the process. And that's precisely why it's the perfect tool to get under those grilled veggies and remove them from the grill top without ruining their appearance.