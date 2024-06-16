The Expert-Approved Drinks To Pair With A Great Piece Of Lamb

If you've ever served up a holiday lamb roast you know that the meat has a succulent, gamey flavor that sets it apart from the usual beef and pork meals. At the same time, however, that stronger taste can make it tricky to pair with beverages. If you're not careful, you can wind up drowning out the flavor of the drink. Luckily, there are some easy tips you can follow so this doesn't happen.

Chef and Owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, Rich Parente, gave some exclusive insights to Daily Meal. Parente, who is also the owner of the Clock Tower Farm which ethically raises sheep and pigs for use in their restaurant, told us that when it comes to pairing with this gamey meat, you want drinks that "stand up well to the strong flavors of lamb." He explained that to do so, you need drinks with bigger, bolder flavors that won't be overpowered by the strong flavor of the meat. That's true regardless of whether you like wine, beer, or cocktails.