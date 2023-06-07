Why Red Wine Should Be Your Go-To Pairing For Lamb

Lamb is known for having an earthy, robust flavor, which means your wine selection should be equally strong. As a result, certain red wines are a must when serving lamb, as these selections will complement the succulent meat without being overpowered by its hearty flavor. Varieties like Chianti, cabernet sauvignon, and Bordeaux are excellent selections in this case as they also offer boldly nuanced and hard-to-ignore flavors.

Wine and food pairings are often considered complex, but keep in mind that the process is not as complicated as you may have been led to believe. There are several pairing techniques at your disposal. To play it safe, enjoy wine with foods that have a similar depth of flavor to ensure proper balance. Conversely, you can contrast different flavor profiles, such as tangy and rich, to bring out the inherent attributes of each taste element. Ultimately, you should let your personal tastes guide you while also striving for a good balance. When it comes to lamb, red wine appears to be the perfect accompaniment because of its fullness.