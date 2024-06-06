The Results Are In: Barcelona's Disfrutar Is The 2024 World's Best Restaurant

After earning the second place spot on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2023, Barcelona's Disfrutar has officially been crowned the 2024 best restaurant in the world. The modern, light-filled establishment — located in the district of Eixample — has racked up quite a few accolades since opening in 2014, including three Michelin stars, The Best Chef Top 100 from 2019 to 2023, and a prize for its exquisite interior design.

The restaurant was established by chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, and Mateu Casañas, who all met when they were working in the kitchens of the legendary el Bulli in Spain, where they remained until it closed in 2011. The restaurant's name, Disfrutar — Spanish for "enjoy" — encourages customers to lightheartedly indulge in their unique dishes, high-energy service, and refreshingly laid-back ambiance. The World's 50 Best Restaurants recognized Disfrutar as a "dining experience of a lifetime," offering patrons a fast-paced tasting menu of avant-garde dishes inspired by Mediterranean cuisine, described by Disfrutar as "daring, fun and modern."

While the exact dishes on the tasting menus are not publicized — perhaps because of the constant culinary experimentation and the reliance on the freshest ingredients — Disfrutar's Instagram features stunning images capturing menu items like a Parmesan frozen biscuit, Sea urchin with marrow and corn cream, and a fig leaf margarita meringue.