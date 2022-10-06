A Barcelona Bar Was Just Crowned The Best In The World

Every year since 2009, Perrier has commissioned a queenly roundup of The World's 50 Best Bars. It's a prestigious honor to be included on the list — and an even bigger one to play host to its official invite-only awards ceremony and gala, which takes place annually in the city of the top-voted winner. Just like the lead-up to the Best Picture announcement at the Oscars, this year's October 4 ceremony included plenty of respectable sub-trophies awarded to bars that wowed the powers that be, made up of a panel of 650 anonymous libation experts from around the world. Everything culminated in the big reveal of the best watering hole in all the land.

For the past two years, the title has gone to London's Connaught Bar, which is famous for its house-distilled gin and "Cubist-inspired interiors," per Vogue. This year, however, the winds blew south to Barcelona, where an unassuming-looking pastrami shop gives way to a ballyhooed speakeasy in the city's El Born district.