Here's How The Aroma Of Your Wine Impacts Taste, According To An Expert

If you've ever gone to a wine tasting event, you may have noticed that the sommelier doesn't just speak on the tasting notes you'll pick up on in the drink; they also frequently discuss the aroma of the wine. Now, you might think this is something to readily dismiss, but in fact, the smell of the wine may be more important than you think.

Matt Strauch, general manager and wine director of Noble Riot, spoke with Daily Meal and provided some exclusive insights into why you should pay attention to the scent of your wine. He said, "Aroma significantly impacts taste. When you inhale the aromas with your mouth and then exhale through your nose, you experience retronasal olfaction. This process combines the senses of smell and taste, allowing you to perceive the full spectrum of flavors in the wine." Ultimately, this creates a unique tasting experience and gives each bottle or blend its own specific flavor.