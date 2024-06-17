A Pro Explains Why Overfilling Your Wine Glass Is A Huge Flavor Mistake

When pouring yourself a glass of wine, it's easy to pour a bit more than the standard glass. After all, measuring can be tricky, and a splash or two extra appeals when you've had a long day. Harmless as overfilling your glass may seem, Matt Strauch, General Manager and Wine Director of Noble Riot in Denver, spoke with Daily Meal and provided some exclusive insights into why this might actually be a wine-drinking mistake you should stop making. Strauch says, "Avoiding overfilling ensures a better-tasting experience and may even make the bottle last a little bit longer!"

He asserts that this is because when you overfill the glass, you don't get the same aroma out of the wine. Since aroma affects how we perceive taste, this can mean it might not have the same taste or complexity. He adds, "Personally, I've found that overfilling can lead to mishaps like inhaling wine, which is not pleasant." While that second note might not impact the flavor of your drink, it can certainly make your experience less enjoyable.