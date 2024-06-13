Roast Your Veggies In Pesto For A Huge Flavor Upgrade

Whether you're enjoying a homemade steak dinner or seared seitan chicken, roasted vegetables are a perfect side dish for almost any meal. Nutrient-dense and easy to make, roasting vegetables is as simple as organizing your favorite garden-plucked produce on a baking sheet, drizzling them with oil and seasonings, and roasting them until golden brown and delicately crispy. Because it's such a simple process, there's room to take a few extra steps to switch up your roasted vegetable game. Enter pesto.

Pesto is traditionally made with ingredients that work great with roast veggies on their own, and when combined as a velvety, rich, and herbaceous spread, you get the benefits of them all in one fell swoop. Typically made from fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan, adding pesto to a veggie roast bolsters its botanical taste while imbuing it with a layer of bright, savory richness accented by an aromatic nuttiness that's at once earthy and uplifting.

Select your favorite veggies and toss them in a bowl with oil and pesto until they're evenly coated before roasting – any combination of vegetables works. Because the pesto introduces additional moisture to the veg, you'll need to roast them for up to 30 minutes so they're nice and crispy. Alternatively, you can soak the veggies in a pesto marinade for a few hours or overnight to infuse them with heaps of flavor.