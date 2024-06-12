The One Dish Bobby Flay Makes Every Single 4th Of July

Fourth of July cookouts often feature burgers and hot dogs as the main staples, but Food Network star Chef Bobby Flay doesn't just stick to these classics at his annual gathering. In an interview with Wondercade, he shared that his go-to for July 4th is actually pork chops. He explains that the low fat content of pork loin helps to reduce the cooking time and also aids your meat in absorbing plenty of flavor.

Speaking of flavor, Flay says that one element to getting a tasty chop is to ensure you get a thick, crunchy char from grilling. From there, he likes to enhance the taste of his pork chops by coating them with a reduced balsamic vinegar glaze. The sweet and acidic flavors add additional layers of flavor that complement and balance out the smoky, rich meat. However, don't feel that you have to adhere to Flay's suggestion — he explains that you can also take inspiration from your own pantry, whether you go with something more common like a barbecue glaze or get creative and pair the pork chops with unexpected ingredients.