Rice Paper Fruit Rolls Are The Perfect Way To Elevate Your Summer Picnic

When planning a picnic, stacked sandwiches, all-American macaroni salad, and colorful bowls of fruit salad are at the top of everyone's lists. This last dish is most intriguing, as in-season berries and vibrant melons add extra sweetness to an outdoor meal while keeping everyone hydrated. However, next to changing the usual lineup of fruits, or adding a touch of citrus juice and honey, you can only upgrade fruit salad in so many ways. Luckily, there's a more creative way to enjoy all your favorite fruits this summer.

Rice paper fruit rolls may quickly become your new favorite dish to bring to your next warm weather picnic. Made of rice, water, and salt, rice paper sheets are versatile and easy to use. Up until this point, your exposure to rice paper may have been limited to savory Vietnamese spring rolls, which are also known as summer rolls. However, you can use them in sweeter dishes as well.

Plus, rice paper sheets aren't as intimidating as they look, and take virtually no time to prepare. You can purchase these hard, circular sheets at Asian supermarkets and in the international food aisles of many popular grocery stores. To make rice paper fruit rolls, all you need are dried rice paper sheets, a shallow bowl of water, and some chopped fruit. With careful preparation, these colorful rolls are easy to make for your next outdoor gathering.