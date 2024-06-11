Hot Sauce Belongs On Your Popcorn

Popcorn is a light and delightful treat that pairs well with lots of seasonings and spices, thanks to its relatively neutral flavor. While purists often claim that the only adornment popcorn needs is butter, there's another addition that can really turn up the heat. Adding hot sauce to popcorn creates a spicy, crunchy treat that soars to flavor heights plain popcorn is incapable of reaching.

Hot sauce on popcorn actually has origins in the beloved Mexican street food, palomitas con salsa. This snack can also feature lime juice, which adds some bright acidity to further accentuate the spicy flavor. As for how much hot sauce to add, that's completely up to you. More hot sauce naturally means more heat, but keep in mind that more sauce also makes for a messier snack. In this case, it helps to keep some napkins handy while you enjoy your spicy treat. You'll also need to consider which hot sauce is best for your upgraded popcorn.