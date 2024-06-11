Enjoy A Key Lime Pie Shake From Sonic With A Simple Ordering Hack
Sonic lovers who find themselves craving a slice of classic Key lime pie can satisfy their craving with a beautiful ordering hack that will have you sipping it in the form of a milkshake. Key lime pie is a summertime favorite. Sweetened condensed milk, Key lime juice, heavy cream, and sugar all mixed together to create the filling that will be nestled into a graham cracker pie crust is sweet, tangy, creamy, and delicious. But if you are feeling the need for something cooler, you can capture these same tastes by requesting a pump or two of limeade syrup when you order Sonic's Cheesecake Master Shake.
The Cheesecake Master Shake is thick and lush. It's made by blending soft serve vanilla ice cream with cubes of cheesecake and graham cracker crumbs, finished with a whipped topping, an extra sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs, and a cherry on top. When you add that sweet, lime syrup to the mix, it will have you feeling like you are in on a beach in Key West.
You have to order it in-person
However, to customize your shake so it tastes like your favorite pie, you have to order it at the physical location and not on the Sonic app. Sadly, we tried and the app will not allow you to add pumps of any flavoring to your Cheesecake Master shake other than chocolate. As someone on Reddit who identified themselves as "a customer and former employee" explained, "So as a long time customer of Sonic, I have gotten in the habit of customizing my order by adding things or removing things. If you order at the stall, you can do this, but the app is very specific about what you can change."
Is it worth driving to a Sonic to try? A TikToker shared this shake hack in action to the delight of their followers. One fan wrote, "Wow definitely ordering this." And another offered, "Just tried this. It is AMAZING." While another noted, "My Sonic would be so annoyed if I asked for all this."
@par.t.people
secret menu key lime pie shake!! come try it at the calera sonic #calerasonicdrivein #ultimatedrinkstop #QuickRecipes
If you like the way your Cheesecake Master tastes with the lime syrup, you may also like it with a squirt of coconut syrup. It will have you feeling like you're sipping on a coconut cream pie. Or add a pump of blood orange syrup and transform your Cheesecake Master shake into something reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.