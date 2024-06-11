Enjoy A Key Lime Pie Shake From Sonic With A Simple Ordering Hack

However, to customize your shake so it tastes like your favorite pie, you have to order it at the physical location and not on the Sonic app. Sadly, we tried and the app will not allow you to add pumps of any flavoring to your Cheesecake Master shake other than chocolate. As someone on Reddit who identified themselves as "a customer and former employee" explained, "So as a long time customer of Sonic, I have gotten in the habit of customizing my order by adding things or removing things. If you order at the stall, you can do this, but the app is very specific about what you can change."

Is it worth driving to a Sonic to try? A TikToker shared this shake hack in action to the delight of their followers. One fan wrote, "Wow definitely ordering this." And another offered, "Just tried this. It is AMAZING." While another noted, "My Sonic would be so annoyed if I asked for all this."

If you like the way your Cheesecake Master tastes with the lime syrup, you may also like it with a squirt of coconut syrup. It will have you feeling like you're sipping on a coconut cream pie. Or add a pump of blood orange syrup and transform your Cheesecake Master shake into something reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.