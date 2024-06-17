Chuck Steak Can Be Incredible For Grilling, But There's A Catch

From brisket to shank and short plate, there isn't one of the eight primal cuts of beef that we don't enjoy. Whether you're preparing a slow-cooker pot roast or smoking a rack of ribs, there's a cut of beef perfect for any meat-eating occasion. One fan-favorite cut is the beefy and full-flavored chuck steak. But because it's sourced from the cow's well-exercised shoulder and lower neck and features a significant amount of connective tissue, chuck steak can be tough to chew.

Because of this, chuck steak is often reserved for stews and other low-and-slow-cooked dishes that soften and tenderize the tough bits over time. However, with a thoughtfully crafted marinade, you can throw a chuck steak on the grill and enjoy a succulent, melt-in-your-mouth steak that pulls right apart.

Marinades with acidic ingredients soften chuck steak by breaking down proteins and gristly muscle fibers. As these elements lose their structure, the marinade's flavors can enter those soft spaces and season the steak from the inside. Soft, succulent, and teeming with your favorite flavors — don't miss out on the joys of a grilled chuck steak with a smoky finish just because you're conditioned to slow-cooking it. The right marinade is all you need.