The 4th Of July Food Incident That May Have Killed A US President

The Fourth of July commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence. Eerily enough, it also marks the death anniversary of three U.S. presidents. Zachary Taylor isn't one of them, but his death on July 9, 1850, may have been the result of something he ate on Independence Day just days before.

The story goes that the president indulged in a bounty of summer fruit, including cherries, at a Fourth of July celebration at the site of the as-yet-erected Washington Monument. He washed it all down with iced milk, a welcome refreshment in the sweltering Washington heat. Back at the White House, he drank multiple glasses of water. Sounds like a sensible day of snacking and hydrating, right? Evidently not. In the days that followed, he experienced severe stomach pains, foreshadowing his unexpected death after a short 16 months in office.

Historians are split between two theories. The first maintains that the president's death arose from cholera morbus born from bacteria in the beverages, while the second asserts that he died from gastrointestinal issues caused by the combination of milk and acidic cherries. Thankfully, modern-day stone fruit lovers don't have to worry too much about meeting the same fate.